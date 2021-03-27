  • Home
  • Education
  • What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?

What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?

Earth Hour: Every year, on the last Saturday of March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, millions across the globe switch off the lights to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 1:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools
Union Education Minister, UNESCO Director Discuss NEP, India's Response To COVID Pandemic
School Dropout, Owner Of UK-Based Company Creating IT Awareness Among Kashmiri Youth
AICTE Ties Up With 6 Oil And Gas Companies To Offer 1 Lakh Internships
Rajasthan Governor Stress On Need To Increase Representation Of Tribal Youths
What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?
Know what is Earth Hour and what is its significance
New Delhi:

Every year, on the last Saturday of March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, millions across the globe switch off the lights to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. This hour is known as ‘Earth Hour'. It is an annual tradition started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off all non-essential electric lights for one hour to symbolise their commitment to the planet.

This year too, millions of people from across the world will come together to light candles and celebrate unity. It will be the first-ever Earth Hour “Virtual Spotlight” this year.

This year WWF has invited people to share the must-watch videos to raise awareness that will be posted on all the social media pages of earthhour.org. “This year, we invite you to spread the same message and re-create the same unmissable sight online by taking part in our first-ever Earth Hour Virtual Spotlight.”

The symbolic lights-out event started in Sydney in 2007 when the WWF encouraged 2.2 million people to turn off the lights for one hour to support action on climate change.

Ever since, landmarks such as Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building, Buckingham Palace, the Colosseum and Edinburgh Castle also have switched off the lights for an hour.

“Earth Hour is open-source and we welcome everyone, anyone, to take part and help amplify our mission to unite people to protect our planet,” reads a statement on the official website.

Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Earth Hour engages people in more than 180 countries and territories, switching off their lights to show support for our planet.

Click here for more Education News
Earth Science
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Soon; Know What BSEB Students Do After Class 10
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Soon; Know What BSEB Students Do After Class 10
Bihar Board 12th Result: Cash Prizes, E-Book Readers For Toppers
Bihar Board 12th Result: Cash Prizes, E-Book Readers For Toppers
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exams From April 29
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exams From April 29
Bihar Board Exams: Scrutiny Of Class 12 Answer Sheets Begins From April 1
Bihar Board Exams: Scrutiny Of Class 12 Answer Sheets Begins From April 1
JEE Main: IIIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science From Last Year
JEE Main: IIIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................