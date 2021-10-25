What Is DU Special Cut-Off 2021? See Who Is Eligible For Admission

Image credit: Shutterstock DU had earlier said the special cut-off list will be released only if seats remain vacant after the third round

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University will release a special cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply for admission under the special cut-off on October 26 and 27. DU had earlier said the special cut-off list will be released only if seats remain vacant after the third round.

“For admissions to UG merit-based programs for the academic session 2021-22, the university may declare a minimum of five cut-offs, one special cut-off (after 3rd cut-off) and special drive (only on vacant seats if available). In case, there are still some vacant seats left after five cut-offs and special drive, more cut-offs/special cut-offs/special drives may be announced by the university,” the DU had earlier said.

According to admission data shared by the university, Delhi University has received 1,70,186 applications and over 58,000 students have secured admissions so far. DU has around 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses.

What Is DU Special Cut-Off?

DU special cut-off list is for candidates who were eligible for admission in the previous rounds but did not take admission for some reason.

“The special cut-off will be the last declared cut-off of the respective program+college. For example, if for college A, the First cut-off for BSc (H) Mathematics for a specific category was 98% and the college did not declare second and third cut-off for BSc (H) Mathematics in that category, but later seats got vacant, then special cut-off for BSc (H) Mathematics for the specific category for college A will be 98%,” DU said.

DU Admission 2021: Who Is Eligible To Apply Under Special Cut-Off?

Only those candidates who had the required cut-off marks for a previous admission round but did not take admission are eligible for the special round. However, no movement of candidates will be allowed during the special cut-off.

“Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cutoff lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-off, which means candidates who are already admitted in any program+college of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off,” the university said.

Candidates can apply for a single programme+college combination during the special cut-off admission.

If seats remain vacant after special cut-off admission, the university will release 4th and 5th lists, followed by a special drive admission.