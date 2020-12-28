What Commerce Students Can Do After Class 12?

‘What to do after Class 12 commerce?’ is the most common question among the Class 12 students who are studying in the commerce stream. There are tons of courses after Class 12 for Commerce students that confuse them to make a final decision.

Students who want to pursue a course after Class 12 without maths can opt for arts stream courses like BA, BFA, BCA, BJMC and others. In the commerce stream, students have various courses to pursue at the UG level. B.Com, BBA, CA, B.Com LLB are the most popular courses after Class 12 for Commerce students. These courses pave the way for the student to make a career in accounting, finance, auditing, taxation, investment, banking and other sectors. Below, we have listed some prominent courses after Class 12 for Commerce students along with extensive details. Students can choose any of them based on their interest.

List of Courses

B.Com



B.Com stands for Bachelor of Commerce which is the most popular course among commerce stream students. The duration of the course is 3 year which can be pursued in regular and correspondence mode. IGNOU, DU SOL and some other institutions are offering B.Com courses in correspondence mode.

Some colleges provide admission in B.com programme without maths in Class 12 while some colleges have made it mandatory to have maths in Class 12 to get admission into B.Com course.

B.Com Hons.



Bachelor of Commerce with Honours is termed as B.Com Hons which is a three-year course. Students can choose a subject or field to pursue the course with a specialization. In-depth knowledge of the subject is imparted during this course. Here is the list of popular specializations:

Accounts

Finance

Marketing and International Business

Human Resource Management

Tax Planning and Marketing

BBA



BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration is a three-year course. It helps students to improve their real-life business and management skills. Students who have secured 50 per cent or more marks in Class 12 commerce stream are eligible for this course. Admissions for this course are offered by institutes through AIMA UGAT, SET, IPU CET and other entrance exams.

BMS



Students who want to go into the management field can pursue the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course. The duration of the course is 3 years in total, during which students learn advanced management skills. Team-building, leadership, organizing and problem-solving skills are the essentials skills to perform well in the management profession.

Quality specialist, HR executive, business development manager are some of the prominent job profiles which are suitable for BMS students.

B.Com. LLB



Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelors of Legislative Law is a five-year integrated law programme. Class 12 passed students who have scored 45% marks (40% for SC/ST) are eligible for this course. Admissions are offered on the basis of performance in CLAT, MH CET Law five year LLB, LSAT-India and any other entrance exam that is acceptable by a particular college.

Chartered Accountant (CA)



CA is one of the prestigious positions in a company who handles financial budgets, audits and provides financial advice to the board of directors. To become a CA Students who have secured at least 50% marks in the Class 12 board examinations are eligible for CA course. The applications for CA course are accepted in online mode through ICSI official website: icai.org.

The duration of this course is 5 years which comprises Common Proficiency Test (CPT), Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC), Articleship Training, final exam.