What Are The Documents Required For NEET Registration 2022? Details Here

Neet.nta.nic.in 2022 application form, details on documents required

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the NEET 2022 registration process from April 6. The undergraduate (UG) medical aspirants desirous to get enrolled in medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can apply and register at neet.nta.nic.in by May 6. While registering for the NEET 2022, aspirants will be required to upload certain documents including scanned images of the candidate’s recent passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression and category certificates in specified formats.

NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages.NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

What Are The Documents Required For NEET Registration 2022

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Postcard size photo

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

The recent photograph, NTA said, should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Post Card Size Photo For NEET

While applying for NEET 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in, apart from the passport sized photograph, candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of post card size photograph. The scanned postcard size photo for NEET UG 2022 must be 4”x6” and should be between 10 kb and 200 kb. The postcard size photo for NEET should also be clearly legible, the NTA NEET official notification said.

Nta.neet.nic.in 2022 Syllabus

NEET 2022 question paper will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, the NEET 2022 information bulletin said.

To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects, it added.