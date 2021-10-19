What After NEET Result 2021? All You Need To Know

Candidates who qualify in NEET can apply for undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing, life sciences, and veterinary courses

NEET result 2021: As the window to challenge the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET 2021, is now closed, candidates can expect to get their results soon on the official website. NEET result 2021 may be announced this month but there is no official confirmation on the result date yet. The official website to download scorecards is neet.nta.nic.in. The result will also be available at ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates who qualify in NEET can apply for undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing, life sciences, and veterinary courses.

They need to participate in counselling conducted by state and central counselling committees to get admission under the 85 per cent state quota or 15 per cent all India quota.

There are three bodies that conduct AIQ NEET counselling – the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for MBBS, BDS seats, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) for AYUSH courses, and the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) for BVSc and AH courses.

Students will have to apply on the websites of the counselling committees, choose the medical college of their preference, and pay the application fee. After that, the allotment lists will be published and shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted institutions for physical verification of documents and confirmation of admission.

When Is NEET Result 2021?

As of now, there is no official confirmation on NEET 2021 result date. Last year, the result was announced on October 16, a month after the exam.

This year, the NTA had completed the registration process in two phases. The second phase registration window was opened after the exam.

As the provisional answer key is now out, the results may be declared soon. The final answer key will be released along with result.