What After JEE Main 2020 Result?

JEE Main 2020 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) announced JEE Main 2020 result for the April/September session on September 11 at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Written By Sakshi Lama | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 9:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

The tide has finally calmed down but the aftermath still remains. National Testing Agency (NTA) announced JEE Main 2020 result for the April/September session on September 11 at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result of JEE Main for Paper 1 was declared just a few days after the entrance examination concluded. According to the authorities, the result was prepared sooner since the students had already lost a lot of time in their academic session due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the result has been declared, the students now have to gear up for the most important question ‘What after JEE Main result?’.

The options after JEE Main are quite vast and it depends upon the performance of the students in the examination and the result that they have obtained. Listed below are some of the options that the students will have to choose as per their preference and eligibility since the result has already been announced.

Prepare for JEE Advanced

For those who fall under the top 2,50,000 qualified students, they can apply for JEE Advanced. This option can be chosen if the students wish for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). The entrance examination has two papers and the required cutoff has to be met for higher chance of admissions.

JoSAA Counselling

Another option for JEE Main qualified candidates who wish to get seats in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs is the online counselling process. JoSAA conducts the centralized counselling session and candidates are allotted as per their preference, merit and availability of seats.

Admissions into other State Government institutes

Many states also accept admissions into their Government engineering institutes on the basis of JEE Main scores. Students who meet the eligibility criteria for states such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and more can apply for admissions.

Admissions into other private institutes

Private institutes such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Amity University, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar and more also accept JEE Main scores for admissions.

State exams are another ray of hope

If the students have failed to do well in the JEE Main examination, then they can always try to do better at state engineering entrance examinations. Students can reap the benefit of their domicile status at the state exams. If the state entrance exam has already been attempted, then the students can start preparing for the counselling procedure.

