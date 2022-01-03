  • Home
  • Education
  • What After CAT Result 2021? Know About IIM Admission Process

What After CAT Result 2021? Know About IIM Admission Process

CAT 2021 Result: After the CAT result, candidates who meet the required cut-off marks can apply for admission to different IIMs.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 4:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard
IIM CAT 2021: Around 1.92 Lakh Applicants Await Result
CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website
CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs
IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In First Week Of January Going With Past Five Years' Trends
What After CAT Result 2021? Know About IIM Admission Process
CAT 2021 result will be announced on iimcat.ac.in
New Delhi:

Result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to MBA and other management courses at Indian Institutes of Management and other B-Schools, is expected soon. CAT 2021 result will be announced on iimcat.ac.in. After the CAT result, candidates who meet the required cut-off marks can apply for admission to different IIMs.
CAT 2021 Result: Live Updates

RecommendedRegister Free for MBA Tour 2022 Online Event, Click Here
CAT 2021 College Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top B-Schools, Here.

Application Alert:  Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.

Only qualifying in the entrance exam is not enough for IIM admissions. Each IIM has their own admission criteria. Details of the admission process will be announced by the IIMs on their official websites after CAT result.

IIMs individually release CAT cut-offs after declaration of CAT result. Before releasing the final CAT cutoff, the institutes will take certain factors into consideration.

These are some major factors which are considered by IIMs before declaring CAT cutoff.

  • Difficulty level of question paper
  • Total number of test takers
  • Availability of seats
  • Past year cutoff trends
  • Reputation of institute

Candidates may need to participate in further admission rounds, including personal interviews, to get admission.

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates had applied for the test and 85 per cent of them appeared for it.

CAT 2021 scorecard will mention the overall score, percentile and section-wise marks scored by the candidates, in addition to information like name and roll number.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test Common Admission Test results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
Live | CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard
CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard
IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 10 Crore Towards Endowment Fund
IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 10 Crore Towards Endowment Fund
NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Today; Know Where, How To Download
NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Today; Know Where, How To Download
Goa Shuts Schools, Colleges; Announces Night Curfew Amid COVID-19 Surge
Goa Shuts Schools, Colleges; Announces Night Curfew Amid COVID-19 Surge
.......................... Advertisement ..........................