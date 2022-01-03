What After CAT Result 2021? Know About IIM Admission Process

CAT 2021 result will be announced on iimcat.ac.in

Result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to MBA and other management courses at Indian Institutes of Management and other B-Schools, is expected soon. CAT 2021 result will be announced on iimcat.ac.in. After the CAT result, candidates who meet the required cut-off marks can apply for admission to different IIMs.

CAT 2021 Result: Live Updates



Only qualifying in the entrance exam is not enough for IIM admissions. Each IIM has their own admission criteria. Details of the admission process will be announced by the IIMs on their official websites after CAT result.

IIMs individually release CAT cut-offs after declaration of CAT result. Before releasing the final CAT cutoff, the institutes will take certain factors into consideration.

These are some major factors which are considered by IIMs before declaring CAT cutoff.

Difficulty level of question paper

Total number of test takers

Availability of seats

Past year cutoff trends

Reputation of institute

Candidates may need to participate in further admission rounds, including personal interviews, to get admission.

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates had applied for the test and 85 per cent of them appeared for it.

CAT 2021 scorecard will mention the overall score, percentile and section-wise marks scored by the candidates, in addition to information like name and roll number.