  • Home
  • Education
  • Western Air Commander Inaugurates Indian Air Force School Building In Jammu

Western Air Commander Inaugurates Indian Air Force School Building In Jammu

The IAF station houses 130 helicopter units known as 'The condors', which was formed in 1988. The new building is equipped with both modern and contemporary facilities developed with an aim to establish it as a “centre of excellence”.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 3:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Application Deadline Extended Till November 30
Rajasthan School Education Department Held Mass Drive By Using AI In 1.35 Crore OCR Sheets; Sets World Record
Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Test On January 8
MK Stalin Launches Breakfast Scheme For Students Of Tamil Nadu Temple-Run Schools, Colleges
Kerala: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Alappuzha Today Due To Ayilyam Festival
Punjab Government To Name Schools After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters
Western Air Commander Inaugurates Indian Air Force School Building In Jammu
IAF new school building at Jammu
Jammu:

The western air Commander, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran on Thursday inaugurated the new complex of the Indian Air Force (IAF) school here, officials said. Flanked by Rekha Prabhakaran, president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), air officer commanding-in-chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command visited IAF station at Jammu on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The IAF station houses 130 helicopter units known as 'The Condors', which was formed in 1988. During his visit to the IAF station, Ms Prabhakaran inaugurated the new school building, he said. The spokesperson said the new building is equipped with both modern and contemporary facilities developed with an aim to establish it as a “centre of excellence” to provide technology-driven quality education to the students – the wards of Air Force personnel and civilians.

On this occasion, the parents of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal graciously instituted the 'Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal Rolling Trophy' for the best all-rounder, which was unveiled by Rekha Prabhakaran. The AOC-in-C interacted with the students and teachers and appreciated the efforts put in by the school management committee in enhancing the quality of education in the school.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IAF
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Gandhinagar Hosts 5-Day Regional Children Science Congress; 146 JNV Students Attend
IIT Gandhinagar Hosts 5-Day Regional Children Science Congress; 146 JNV Students Attend
NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Round One Allotment Result 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Round One Allotment Result 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Application Deadline Extended Till November 30
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Application Deadline Extended Till November 30
New UK-India Visa Scheme Hailed By Industry, Student Groups
New UK-India Visa Scheme Hailed By Industry, Student Groups
IIT Mandi Records Rise In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23
IIT Mandi Records Rise In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23
.......................... Advertisement ..........................