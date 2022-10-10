  • Home
  West Bengal WBMCC Withdraws NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Result; Choice-Filling Restarts Today

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling: The modified seat matrix od WB NEET PG round 1 will be published today, October 10 and the reopening of provision of choice filling will be opened from 1 pm today and will continue till midnight.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 9:04 am IST

West Bengal NEET PG counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment withdrawn
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) has withdrawn the round-1 provisional seat allotment result of the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). WBMCC has withdrawn the round-1 provisional seat allotment result as it converted two postgraduate medical seats from management quota to state quota in general Surgery and one postgraduate medical seat from management quota to state quota in ENT, both in same college that is Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Science (JIMS) Budge Budge in order to provide 50 per cent seats of a private college into state quota.

Therefore, the official statement issued on October 9 said, the modified seat matrix will be updated today, October 10 and reopening of provision of choice filling will be opened from 1 pm today and will continue till midnight.

The West Bengal NEET PG sear allotment result will be published on October 12 after 4 pm and admission process will be held between October 12 and October 15.

WBMCC is conducting the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to state quota seats. The WBMCC NEET PG counselling is being held for two rounds with an online mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round. The official website of WB NEET PG counselling is wbmcc.nic.in.

The official statement further added: “The admission desks of the private colleges (both Medical and Dental) shall be arranged in the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.”

Allotted candidates in any private college has to attend RG Medical College Kolkata for admission purpose at the respective admission desks set up for such private colleges, it added.

NEET PG Counselling
