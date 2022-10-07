  • Home
West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Out

The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) has released the provisional allotment result for state’s NEET PG round 1 counselling.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 6:05 pm IST

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment declared at wbmcc.nic.in

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) has released the provisional allotment result for state’s NEET PG round 1 counselling. The WB NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result for Medical, Dental stream is available on the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in. The WBMCC is conducting state’s NEET PG counselling process for admission to the Medical, Dental, DNB (Post MBBS Degree/ Diploma) state quota, private management quota and NRI quota seats 2022.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The candidates are allotted seats under the WB NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional allotment as per Inter se merit of the candidates. Aspirants selected in the round 1 allotment will have to confirm the allotment online and generate the acknowledgement slip. The candidates will have to appear for document verification at the allotted college with original credentials and one self-attested photocopy of documents for the verification process.

Direct Link: WB NEET PG 2022 Counseling Round 1 Provisional Allotment

WBMCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Check Round 1 Allotment

  1. Firstly, visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the 'Download' section on the home page
  3. Click on "Provisional Result Round-1 (Medical/Dental)"
  4. WB NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the provisional allotment result PDF and take a print out for further reference.
