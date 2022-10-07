West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Out

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment declared at wbmcc.nic.in

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) has released the provisional allotment result for state’s NEET PG round 1 counselling. The WB NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result for Medical, Dental stream is available on the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in. The WBMCC is conducting state’s NEET PG counselling process for admission to the Medical, Dental, DNB (Post MBBS Degree/ Diploma) state quota, private management quota and NRI quota seats 2022.

The candidates are allotted seats under the WB NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional allotment as per Inter se merit of the candidates. Aspirants selected in the round 1 allotment will have to confirm the allotment online and generate the acknowledgement slip. The candidates will have to appear for document verification at the allotted college with original credentials and one self-attested photocopy of documents for the verification process.

WBMCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Check Round 1 Allotment