West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Final List Of Verified Candidates Out

WB NEET PG 2022 Counseling: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) has released the state’s NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 final list of verified candidates today, September 27. The list of verified candidates for WB PG Medical and Dental round 1 counselling is now available on the official website- wbmcc.nic.in. The WBMCC will release the West Bengal National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling round 1 seat allotment result on September 30.

The West Bengal NEET PG provisional list was released on September 26, the choice-filling and locking process will be held from September 27 to 29, 2022. The registration date for the 2nd round of WBMCC Counselling will be notified soon. The WBMCC NEET PG counselling will be held in two rounds including online mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round.

WBMCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final List: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the 'Notices' section Click on the link that says, "List of verified candidates WB PG Dental/Medical 2022 R1" List containing the name of selected candidates will appear on the screen Download 'Final list' and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: WB NEET PG Dental 2022 Round 1 Verified Candidates

Direct Link: WB NEET PG Medical 2022 Round 1 Verified Candidates

For details on WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling process, please visit the website- wbmcc.nic.in.

