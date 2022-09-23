WBMCC NEET PG counselling 2022 begins

The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) which administers the counselling process for the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling has started the registration process. WBMCC will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to state quota seats. The WBMCC NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with an online mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round. Applicants can register online at wbmcc.nic.in for round 1 WBMCC 2022 counselling.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



As per the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2022 dates, the candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2022 can register and pay the fee for the first round of WBMCC NEET PG counselling till September 25. While the provisional list of verified candidates will be made available on September 26, the choice-filling and locking will start on September 27 and continue till September 29.

The registration date for the 2nd round of WBMCC Counselling will be notified later, an official statement said.

West Bengal PG Counselling 2022: Who Can apply?