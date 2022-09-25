West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling Ends Today; Details Here

West Bengal NEET PG 2022 counselling registration last date

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) will close the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 1 registration today, September 25. The WBMCC is conducting the NEET 2022 counselling process for admission to PG medical state quota seats. Aspirants can register for West Bengal NEET PG round 1 counselling online at wbmcc.nic.in.

The WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling process will include online registration, fee payments, certificate verification, slot booking, choice filling, choice locking and seat allotment result. The provisional list of verified candidates will be made available on September 26. The WBMCC will conduct the choice-filling and locking process from September 27 to 29, 2022. WBMCC will declare the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on September 30.

WBMCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration: Direct Link

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Register

Visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in Click on WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling registration link Generate log in credentials- user id and password by submitting basic details Now re-login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form.

The registration date for the 2nd round of WBMCC Counselling will be notified later, an official statement said. The West Bengal NEET PG counselling will be held in two rounds including online mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round.