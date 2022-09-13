West Bengal WBJEEB Announces Counselling Dates For JEE Main 2022 Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBJEE counselling details

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the counselling dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and Architecture candidates. The WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for JEE Main, Architecture candidates will begin from September 29, the candidates can apply till October 11 on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today At Josaa.nic.in

The candidates must note that the facility is available only for the students who have qualified in JEE Main and Architecture exam and not for the WBJEE aspirants. The West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling process includes registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking and seat allotment.

WBJEE 2022: Check Counselling Schedule

Registration, payment, choice filling- September 29 to October 11 Choice filling, choice locking- October 10 to 11 Round one seat allotment result- October 14 Payment of seat acceptance fee- October 14 to 17 Round 2 seat allotment result- October 20 Payment of seat acceptance fee- October 20 to 22, 2022.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Class 10 admit card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

TFW Certificate (if applicable).

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the 'Registration and Choice Filling' link

Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed

Pay the WBJEE 2022 counselling fee in online mode

Select the preferred college and course

Submit the West Bengal JEE counselling registration form.

Meanwhile, the WBJEE round one seat allotment result was announced on September 7, and the last date for paying the seat acceptance fee is September 12. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15.

WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE 2022 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal.