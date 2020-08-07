  • Home
WBJEE Result 2020 Date And Time: WBJEE Result 2020 will be announced today, at 3 pm, on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

New Delhi:

Result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2020, will be announced today, at 3 pm. Candidates, seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes of West Bengal through WBJEE 20200 will be able to check their result from the official website once it is declared.

The board usually declares results in May or June but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WBJEE result has been delayed this year. The board earlier informed that there will be no merit list of successful candidates.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted offline on February 2. There were two papers in the exam for Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

WBJEE Result 2020 Website

Once declared, result will be available at the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual results by keying in required login credentials as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card.

According to reports, WBJEE result will be announced through a press conference. Soon after the end of the official press conference, result will be published at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to check WBJEE 2020 result:

  1. Go to wbjeeb.nic.in.

  2. Click on “WBJEE Result 2020” link.

  3. Insert the required login credentials.

  4. Submit and view result on the next page.

WBJEE Counselling

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, counselling of WBJEE 2020 will be done online. Candidates who will qualify in WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

After declaration of results, the board is expected to release details regarding choice-filling and the admission process.

