Image credit: SHutterstock WBJEE Result 2020 Has Been Announced

West Bengal JEE result has been declared. As of now, the direct link to check WBJEE result 2020 is not available on wbjeeb.nic.in but it will soon be made available. Once published, candidates will be able to check their individual result from the official website, using the required login credentials from their hall tickets or admit cards.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted offline on February 2 but the result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board usually declares result in May or June.

Suradeep Das has topped the WBJEE result 2020, followed by Shubham Ghosh and Srimanti Dey in second and third places respectively.

WBJEE Rank Card

This year, counseling of WBJEE will be done online. Rank card will be available on counselling portal and on our official website, an official statement said.

Candidates who qualify in WBJEE 2020 will become eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes across West Bengal.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check WBJEE 2020 result from the official website:

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on “WBJEE Result 2020” link. Insert the required login credentials. Submit and view result on the next page.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted offline as an OMR-sheet-based examination.. There were two papers in the exam for Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

Details regarding how to apply for online counselling, choice-filling of institutions and other information will be available soon.