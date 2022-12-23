West Bengal WBJEE 2023 Registration Starts; Key Points

WBJEE 2023 registration starts at wbjeeb.nic.in

The online registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 has begun. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) which started the WBJEE 2023 application today, December 23, 2022 will keep the registration window open till January 20. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2023 at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023.

The WBJEE, a state-level entrance examination, is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

To register and apply online for WBJEE 2023, applicants will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. In case of multiple applications, all applications will be rejected, a statement on the WBJEEB website said. Candidate’s name, father’s name, mothers’ name, gender and date of birth must be same as those registered in Class 10th and 12th, it added.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply

Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in Register for WBJEE 2023 with required information Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form Upload required documents Pay the WBJEE 2023 application fee and submit the application form

WBJEEB will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the application form and download the revised confirmation page from January 22 and January 24, 2023. WBJEE 2023 admit card will be made available to the students for download from April 20.