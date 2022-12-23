  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal WBJEE 2023 Registration Starts; Key Points

West Bengal WBJEE 2023 Registration Starts; Key Points

WBJEE 2023 Registration Form: To register for WBJEE 2023, candidates will have to login at the official website and register themselves with their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 11:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE 2023: Registration Begins Today At Wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2023 Registration To Start Tomorrow; Official Website, Things To Keep Ready
WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
WBJEE 2023 To Be Held On April 30
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration For Architecture, JEE Main Seats Ends Today
West Bengal WBJEE 2023 Registration Starts; Key Points
WBJEE 2023 registration starts at wbjeeb.nic.in
New Delhi:

The online registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 has begun. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) which started the WBJEE 2023 application today, December 23, 2022 will keep the registration window open till January 20. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2023 at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023.

Latest: WBJEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Don't Miss: WBJEE 2023 - A Complete Guide. Check Now

The WBJEE, a state-level entrance examination, is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

To register and apply online for WBJEE 2023, applicants will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. In case of multiple applications, all applications will be rejected, a statement on the WBJEEB website said. Candidate’s name, father’s name, mothers’ name, gender and date of birth must be same as those registered in Class 10th and 12th, it added.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Register for WBJEE 2023 with required information
  3. Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form
  4. Upload required documents
  5. Pay the WBJEE 2023 application fee and submit the application form

WBJEEB will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the application form and download the revised confirmation page from January 22 and January 24, 2023. WBJEE 2023 admit card will be made available to the students for download from April 20.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Last Date To Register For Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Today; Direct Link
Last Date To Register For Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Today; Direct Link
District Residency Programme Mandatory For Doctors Pursuing MD, MS
District Residency Programme Mandatory For Doctors Pursuing MD, MS
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
WBJEE 2023: Registration Begins Today At Wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2023: Registration Begins Today At Wbjeeb.nic.in
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Seat Allocation Against Special Spot Admission Round Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Seat Allocation Against Special Spot Admission Round Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................