West Bengal WBJEE 2022 Result Not This Week, Says Official

WBJEE Result 2022: WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar told Careers360, "the WBJEE result will not be announced this week. The result date is yet to be confirmed."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 5:26 pm IST

Check WBJEE result 2022 at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will not announce the result of state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) this week. Though, there are reports that WBJEE 2022 result is expected to be announced on Saturday, June 11, WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar told Careers360, "the WBJEE result will not be announced this week. The result date is yet to be confirmed." Once released, students can check the WBJEE 2022 result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Along with the WBJEE result 2022, the merit list will also be announced. The students can check the WBJEE 2022 result using the roll number and date of birth. WBJEE 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on WBJEE result 2022 link
  • Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • WBJEE result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download WBJEE score card, take a print out for further references.

This year, WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30. The candidates appeared in the WBJEE 2022 exam analysed the paper as 'easy and balanced' and followed the pattern of sample paper. Last year, WBJEE 2022 result was announced on August 6. The candidates who have cleared WBJEE can take admission in government, private colleges in the state. University like Jadavpur University has 90 per cent seats reserved for domicile category candidates.

For details on WBJEE result 2022, please visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

