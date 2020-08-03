Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE Result 2020 Will Be Announced On August 7, 2020.

Result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2020, will be announced on August 7, 2020, an official from the WBJEE board told NDTV. Result of WBJEE will be available at 3 pm on the result day and candidates will be able to check their individual WBJEE result by visiting the official website,wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to reports, counselling of WBJEE 2020 will be done online in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the exam was held offline (OMR-based) on February 2. There were two papers in the exam for Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2). The board does not publish merit list of successful candidates.

WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Universities, Government and private institutions across the state.

Candidates who will qualify in WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India to stop the spread of Coronavirus, declaration of WBJEE result has been delayed this year.

Usually, WBJEE result is declared by the board in May or June.