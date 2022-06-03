  • Home
West Bengal WBCHSE To Announce Uccha Madhyamik 12th Result 2022 On June 10

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Results 2022: The Uccha Madhyamik, result 2022 will be announced on June 10 at 11 am. The Class 12 result will be available at wbresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 3:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Uccha Madhyamik result 2022 date announced
Image credit: shutterstock.com

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Results 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the HS, Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 result 2022 on June 10. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 11 am. "All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps from 11 am onwards on June 20," WBCHSE release mentioned. LIVE UPDATES | West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers

Around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted in April. The students can check the Class 12 result 2022 on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. "Students can get their results through the websites, SMS, Mobile App from 11:30 am," the release read.

The students can also get their HS result 2022 through SMS; they need to send their roll number to 56070, 5676750. The Class 12 result 2022 will also be available on the mobile app- 'WBCHSE Results 2022'.

