Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBCHSE HS exam result 2022 at wbresults.nic.in

Wbresults.nic.in HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam result 2022 on Friday, June 10. The Uccha Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be announced tomorrow at 11 am through a press conference held at the Rabindra Milan Mandha, Vidyasagar Bhavan, Kolkata, according to WBCHSE.

The Class 12 result 2022 will be available online to download from 12 noon. The students can also check the Class 12 result 2022 via SMS, mobile app. The Uccha Madhyamik results 2022 will be available online on the official website- wbresults.nic.in, the Class 12 result will also be available via App- WBCHSE results 2022. The Class 12 students can also check the result via SMS, they need to send the roll number to 56070.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam 2022. The students who will obtain marks between 80 to 100 will be awarded A+ grade, A- 60- 79, B- 45- 59, C- 30- 44, D- Disqualified (below 30).

Around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted in April. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 97 per cent; pass percentage in HS Science was 99.28 per cent, HS Commerce- 99.8 per cent, Arts- 97.39 per cent.

The HS, Class 12 result 2022 will also be available on various private websites, apart from the official website- wbresults.nic.in.