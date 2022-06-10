Image credit: shutterstock.com The pass percentage in the Uccha Madhyamik exam touched at

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam result on Friday, June 10. A total of 6.36 lakh students cleared the HS, Class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage in the Uccha Madhyamik exam was 88.44 per cent. This year, Adisha Debsharma topped the Class 12 exam followed by Sayandip Samanta.

The boys have outshone girls, the pass percentage of the male students was 90.19 per cent, while 86.58 per cent female students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully.

The HS, Class 12 exam result link will be activated at wbresults.nic.in after 12 noon. The Class 12 result 2022 will also be available via app- WBCHSE results 2022 and SMS. The Class 12 students can also check the result via SMS, they need to send the roll number to 56070.

Around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted in April. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 97 per cent; in Science stream the pass percentage was 99.28 per cent, HS Commerce- 99.8 per cent, Arts- 97.39 per cent.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022.