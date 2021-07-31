West Bengal WBCHSE Declares Class 12 Vocational Results

WB Vocational results Class 12th released

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) which holds the Higher Secondary, or Class 12, vocational exams has declared the results of the 12th board vocational exams today, on July 31. The West Bengal Class 12th Vocational results can be accessed at the West Bengal Government’s result websites -- wbresults.nic.in and wbscvet.org. The WB 12th Vocational results can be downloaded by using the roll numbers and dates of birth.

The online WB HS vocational result is provisional and is for immediate information to the students appearing the Vocational exams WB board. The original marksheets supporting the digital versions will be sent to institutes. Students can collect their original hard copies of WB HS vocational marksheets from respective institutes later on.

How To Check WB Vocational Results

Go to wbscvet.org, wbresults.nic.in.

Click on ‘West Bengal Vocational result 2021’ link.

Enter a student’s roll and date of birth.

Click on the Submit button and download the result.

The Class 12 WBCHSE results has already been released. Students have been marked on the basis of 40:60 formula. While 40 per cent weightage has been given to the best of four subjects in Class 10 Madhyamik exam in 2019, the 60 per cent weightage has been provided to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts respectively.