West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 Results Declared, 97% Pass

WB Class 12th results announced at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results of the 12th board exams today and the top score in the WB HS result is 499 out of 500, or 99.8 per cent. For the first time in history, a lone Muslim girl from Murshidabad has secured a top spot. However, because exams could not be conducted, no merit list was declared this year. As many as 97 per cent of students have passed the WB HS result 2021 this year. The pass percentage among the boys stands at 97.70 per cent and girls is 97.69 per cent, states the WBCHSE President, Mahua Das while declaring the WB Class 12th result.

The overall pass percentage among the students of Science streams is 99.28 per cent and Commerce is 99.8% per cent, while as many as 97.39 per cent students from Arts have cleared the WB HS exams this year.

A total of 8,19,202 enrolled for 12th exams this year. 60% of the total students have secured first division. As per the data shared by the official, 49,370 students got A+ grade, 95,758 got an A, and 1,65,186 students got B+ grade.

The West Bengal Class 12th results can be accessed at the West Bengal Government’s result websites -- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in from 4 pm onwards. The mark sheets can be accessed with registration numbers. From tomorrow mark sheets will be available from 52 distribution centers, Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE, said in a press conference today.

This year, the WBCHSE Class 12th results have been declared without conducting the board exams on the basis of an alternative evaluation method.

The Class 12 WBCHSE students have been marked on the basis of the 40:60 formula. While 40 per cent weightage has been given to the best of four subjects in the Class 10 Madhyamik exam in 2019, the 60 per cent weightage has been provided to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts respectively. For the WBCHSE Class 11 and Class 12, Science students take exams for 70 marks in theory papers and 30 for practicals. For Humanities, the break up is 80 marks for theory and 20 for projects.

Students will also get the opportunity to appear for a written exam in the future when the situation is conducive to hold the exams in offline mode and the result of that exam will be considered final, an official statement said while announcing the evaluation criteria.