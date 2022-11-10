West Bengal WBCHSE Announces HS 12th Practical Exams 2023 Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBCHSE will conduct the HS practical exam from December 5

WBCHSE HS Exams 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has announced the Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik practical exam dates. The council will conduct the HS practical exam 2023 from December 5 to 21. The council will send the practical exam question papers to schools by November 23.

According to WBCHSE, "the students who have passed the higher secondary practical examination before, do not need to take the practical examination again." As per the guidelines, the schools are required to submit the practical exam marksheets from January 2 to 10.

The council earlier announced the dates for Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam. The Uccha Madhyamik exam will be held from March 14 to 27. The students will get different exam centres this year, last year it was held in home centres. Last year, a total of 6.36 lakh (6,36,875) students passed in the HS exam, the overall pass percentage was 88.44 per cent. The pass percentage of male students was 90.19 per cent, while female students was 86.58 per cent.

Adisha Debsharma was the HS exam topper with 498 marks (99.6) per cent followed by Sayandip Samanta with 497 marks. A total of 4 students bagged the third position with 496 marks.