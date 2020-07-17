Image credit: Shutterstock 90.13% Students Pass In “Historic” WBCHSE 12th Results 2020

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, has announced WB 12th result 2020. The result has been announced by the council’s President Mahua Das. This year, 90.13% students have passed in WBCHSE 12th result, which has been termed “historic” by Ms. Das. This year, 6,80,057 students have appeared for the higher secondary final exams. The pass percentage of WBCHSE HS Result 2020 has improved by almost four percentage points from last year’s 86.29%. Candidates can visit the official website of the board, wbresults.nic.in to check their results.

WB 12th Result 2020: Live Update

This year, 90.44% boys have passed in West Bengal Class 12 result. For girls, the pass percentage is a little above 90%, Ms. Das said. Pass percentage of Minority students is at 85.76% and the pass percentage of SC, ST candidates is 87.40%.

WB 12th result 2020 is now available on the official website. Candidates will be required to use their roll code, roll number, and registration number to check results.

DIfferent private portals are also hosting the West Bengal HS result 2020. Candidates, however are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.

Follow these steps to check West Bengal Class 12 results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the direct link mentioned above or visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the WBCHSE Results link.

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number, and registration number.

Step 4: SUbmit and view your WB 12th result 2020.

West Bengal HS results are also available via SMS. Type WB12 (Space) Roll Number and send it to 54242 or 5676750 to receive result on phone.