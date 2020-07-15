Image credit: Shutterstock WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 At 10:30 AM, How To Obtain Marksheets

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced WBBSE Board result 2020 for Class 10 students today. More than 10 lakh students who wrote the final exams this year will be able to check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2020 on the official websites of the board, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. After declaration of results, the board will issue WBBSE Madhyamik mark sheets.

The WBBSE has prepared "detailed guidelines" on the distribution of marksheets which will be shared today, Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the WBBSE President told the media on July 14.

Parents will be able to collect marksheets by providing identity documents for their children, Dr Ganguly added. Since West Bengal was able to conduct all the Class 10 exams by the end of February, the board will also prepare a merit list of WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 for the first 10 ranks.

STEP 1: Go to the official website -- wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

STEP 2: Click on the WB Madhyamik Result 2020 link.

STEP 3: Enter roll number as mentioned in the WBBSE Class 10 admit card.

STEP 4: Provide other required information.

STEP 5: Submit and view the West Bengal 10th result 2020.

Apart from the official website, some private portals may also host West Bengal 10th result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.