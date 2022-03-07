West Bengal Madhyamik Exams From Today; Internet Shutdown In Sensitive Areas

Image credit: shutterstock.com The Madhyamik exam will be concluded on March 16

WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct the Madhyamik or Class 10 final exams from today, March 7. This year, a total of 11,18,821 students have registered for the exam, which include 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. This will be the first since 2020 that the state board is conducting Class 10 final exams, as exams for the 2021 batch had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The exams will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines. These include 1,934 centres in Kolkata. Internet services will remain suspended in the sensitive areas to avoid incidents of paper leak, untoward activities.

The move was necessitated in the wake of reports of purported leak of question papers via social media platforms from some exam centres in several districts including Malda and Murshidabad within an hour of commencement of exams in 2019 and 2020, an official of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) told PTI on Sunday. A government notice said intelligence reports have been received that internet transmission and voice over internet telephony may be used for "unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days".

Though the order did not specifically mention 'Madhyamik' examination, the area-specific clamp on the transmission of texts, images and videos will be in force from 11 am to 3:15 pm on March 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 – the time and dates of the Madhyamik exams. The notification did not mention the areas where the internet will be shut down.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told PTI: "The board has no role in this issue. It is purely an administrative decision taken by the state secretariat." Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices to the exam hall. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

Students must carry Madhyamik admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time The students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. The question papers will be provided 15 minutes before the start of exam at 11:45 AM.

