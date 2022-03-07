West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: PTI Photo WBBSE Madhyamik exams will be concluded on March 16

WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022: Over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared for the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) held Madhyamik, class 10 exam on Monday, March 7. The Madhyamik exam in the state was conducted after two years, as due to Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two sessions in 2021 and 2020 were cancelled.

The students who took Bengali as their first language paper on day one, analysed the paper as easy, and scoring. Sampurna Mitra, a student of Barasat Girls' High School said, "The paper was quite easy and scoring. There were a few questions in the grammar section which appeared to be slightly difficult, else the rest of the paper was easy to attempt." Sampurna expected a score of around 80 per cent marks in her first language paper.

Sayantan Ghosh, another Madhyamik aspirant said that the paper was balanced and easy. According to Sayantan, "The paper followed the pattern of test paper and sample papers. The questions are quite easy, apart from the grammar sections which appear to be difficult." Sayantan expected a score of around 70 in the theory paper.

The Madhyamik exam was conducted in the state with strict Covid-19 guidelines. According to Sayantan, "I did not face any trouble in the exam centre. The covid-19 guidelines were well maintained, and did not face any problem to comply with the Covid-19 SOPs."

The Madhyamik exam is being conducted in the afternoon shift from 12 to 3 PM. The students will appear on their second language paper on March 8, the class 10 exam will be concluded with optional elective paper on March 16.

This year, there is an increase in enrollment of students in the Madhyamik exam. Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students registered for the Madhyamik exam this year, as compared to 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates of last year.