  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions

West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions

WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022: Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students registered for the Madhyamik exam this year. The class 10 exam will be concluded on March 16

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 6:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Madhyamik Exams From Today; Internet Shutdown In Sensitive Areas
WB Madhyamik Exam 2022: No Internet In Some Areas On Exam Days To Stop Cheating
Over 11 Lakh To Appear For WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022 Starting Tomorrow; Important Guidelines For Students
West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16
West Bengal Board Announces Class 10 Madhyamik Exam Admit Card Issue Date
No Plan To Change Bengal Board Exam Schedule, Say Authorities
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions
WBBSE Madhyamik exams will be concluded on March 16
Image credit: PTI Photo
New Delhi:

WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022: Over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared for the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) held Madhyamik, class 10 exam on Monday, March 7. The Madhyamik exam in the state was conducted after two years, as due to Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two sessions in 2021 and 2020 were cancelled.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Courses after 10.Click Here.

The students who took Bengali as their first language paper on day one, analysed the paper as easy, and scoring. Sampurna Mitra, a student of Barasat Girls' High School said, "The paper was quite easy and scoring. There were a few questions in the grammar section which appeared to be slightly difficult, else the rest of the paper was easy to attempt." Sampurna expected a score of around 80 per cent marks in her first language paper.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

madhyamik exam, madhyamik paper, madhyamik exam 2022, madhyamik question, madhyamik exam 2022, madhyamik suggestion 2022, madhyamik question 2022, মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার রুটিন, মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষা, মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার রুটিন 2022, bengali suggestion 2022 madhyamik, madhyamik exam date 20222022 madhyamik question paper, মাধ্যমিক বাংলা প্রশ্ন উত্তর 2022Check analysis of first language paper of Madhyamik exam

Sayantan Ghosh, another Madhyamik aspirant said that the paper was balanced and easy. According to Sayantan, "The paper followed the pattern of test paper and sample papers. The questions are quite easy, apart from the grammar sections which appear to be difficult." Sayantan expected a score of around 70 in the theory paper.

The Madhyamik exam was conducted in the state with strict Covid-19 guidelines. According to Sayantan, "I did not face any trouble in the exam centre. The covid-19 guidelines were well maintained, and did not face any problem to comply with the Covid-19 SOPs."

The Madhyamik exam is being conducted in the afternoon shift from 12 to 3 PM. The students will appear on their second language paper on March 8, the class 10 exam will be concluded with optional elective paper on March 16.

This year, there is an increase in enrollment of students in the Madhyamik exam. Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students registered for the Madhyamik exam this year, as compared to 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates of last year.

Click here for more Education News
WBBSE WBBSE exam Madhyamik Examinations WB madhyamik exam West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, West Bengal Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, West Bengal Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
Himachal Pradesh Board Revises HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Dates; Complete Schedule Here
Government Issues Warning Against Fake Websites Of Education Ministry Schemes
Government Issues Warning Against Fake Websites Of Education Ministry Schemes
IIT Guwahati Professor Among Top 75 Indian Women In STEM
IIT Guwahati Professor Among Top 75 Indian Women In STEM
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Class 12 Soon; Paper Pattern, Syllabus
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Class 12 Soon; Paper Pattern, Syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................