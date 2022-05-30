  • Home
West Bengal Board To Announce Madhyamik Result 2022 On June 3

The students from the West Bengal Board will be able to see the Madhyamik, Class 10 result on the official websites-wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 30, 2022 10:02 pm IST

West Bengal board Madhyamik (Class 10) result will be declared on June 3
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam result on Friday, June 3. Over 11 lakh students who appeared for the Madhyamik exam will get their result after 9 am on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 exams were held between March 7 and March 16.

"This is for information of all concerned that the results of Madhyamik Parisha (S.E.) 2022 will be announced by the honourable President of the Board on June 3, 2022 at 9 am through a press conference," WBBSE on the official notice said.

In the previous year, WB Madhyamik Class 10 results were declared on July 20, 2021. The West Bengal Class 10 2021 pass percentage was 100 per cent as the WBBSE Madhyamik examination was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

WB Board Madhyamik Result: Official Website

  • Wbresult.nic.in
  • Wbbse.org

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website -- wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org
  • Click on the designated result link
  • Insert the login credentials, if required
  • Submit and view the result and WB Madhyamik 10th result
Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Board Result
