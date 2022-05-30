West Bengal Board To Announce Madhyamik Result 2022 On June 3

West Bengal board Madhyamik (Class 10) result will be declared on June 3

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam result on Friday, June 3. Over 11 lakh students who appeared for the Madhyamik exam will get their result after 9 am on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 exams were held between March 7 and March 16.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

"This is for information of all concerned that the results of Madhyamik Parisha (S.E.) 2022 will be announced by the honourable President of the Board on June 3, 2022 at 9 am through a press conference," WBBSE on the official notice said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In the previous year, WB Madhyamik Class 10 results were declared on July 20, 2021. The West Bengal Class 10 2021 pass percentage was 100 per cent as the WBBSE Madhyamik examination was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

WB Board Madhyamik Result: Official Website

Wbresult.nic.in

Wbbse.org

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Steps To Check