WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022: "The evaluation process are almost done, and the students can expect their results by the last week of May. If delayed, the Class 10 result will be announced on the first week of June," the board official said

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 4, 2022 7:44 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has almost completed the evaluation process for the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam, and the result is expected to be announced by May-end. According to WBBSE official, over 90 per cent of the Madhyamik exam papers were submitted to the board, and the rest papers will be submitted by next week. "The evaluation process are almost done, and the students can expect their results by the last week of May. If delayed, the Class 10 result will be announced on the first week of June," the board official told Careers360.

Over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared in the Madhyamik exam which was conducted after two years, as due to Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two sessions in 2021 and 2020 were cancelled. The Madhyamik exam was concluded on March 16.

This year, there is an increase in enrollment of students in the Madhyamik exam. Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students registered for the Madhyamik exam this year, as compared to 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates of last year.

The Madhyamik exam result once released, will be available on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik, 10th exam touched 100 per cent. To download WB 10th result, students need to login to the website with their credentials. The results are also available on a mobile app and via SMS.

Meanwhile, the students will get their marksheets from schools, which will be collected by the respective school heads from the board's camp offices. For details on Madhyamik exam, please visit the website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

