West Bengal (WBBSE) Board Exam 2021: With the second wave of COVID-19 still raging, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) said it is yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 examinations scheduled in June or postpone the tests.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 12, 2021 10:48 am IST | Source: PTI

WBSSE said it is yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 board exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

With the second wave of COVID-19 still raging, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) on Tuesday said it is yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 examinations scheduled in June or postpone the tests. Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said no decision has been taken yet on postponement or cancellation of the exams.

"I cannot say anything on the issue at present," he said.

A senior board official told PTI that the school education department has been asked to look at ways to evaluate answer sheets and allot marks to candidates amid the pandemic situation.

"We are yet to make any formal decision with regard to holding the exams," he said.

With around 4,000 exam centres in readiness, including adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the board had taken all necessary steps before the second wave of the contagion struck, officials said.

This year, the board examinations for Class 10 were scheduled to begin from June 1 and continue till June 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

