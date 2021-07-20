  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal: 100% Pass Percentage In WB Board Class 10 Examination

West Bengal: 100% Pass Percentage In WB Board Class 10 Examination

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet that this 100 per cent pass of candidates is an all-time record. Last year's pass percentage was 86.34 per cent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 11:55 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE: WBBSE 10th Link Available Now
West Bengal Board Declares Class 10 Result; 79 Students Get Top Marks, All Pass
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal 10th Result Declared
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2021 Today
WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Collect Marksheets
West Bengal: 100% Pass Percentage In WB Board Class 10 Examination
WB Result 2021 announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board Class 10 examination result was declared on Tuesday with a record 100 per cent pass percentage and 90 per cent of the students securing more than 60 per cent or more marks in the new evaluation method. The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in Class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Courses after 10.Click Here.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet that this 100 per cent pass of candidates is an all-time record. Last year's pass percentage was 86.34 per cent.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Mr Ganguly said if a candidate is not happy with the results, he/she will be able to sit for tests once the COVID- 19 situation improves but in that situation this result won't be valid any more.

Around 10 lakh students secured 60 per cent or more marks in the new evaluation method.

At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation of this year's Madhyamik Pariksha. Asked if 79 candidates will then be considered as occupying first rank, Mr Ganguly said "I can say this much that these students have been awarded 697 marks. And there is no merit list this year unlike in past."

The number of girl students was higher than boys this year. While 6,13,849 females were slated to sit for the papers, the number of males was 4,65,850.

A total of 10,79,749 candidates were slated to sit for the exam this year but due to COVID pandemic the board had to cancel the examination as advised by experts.

By typing their date of birth and registration numbers the candidates can access the scoresheet from www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, https://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametic.com and some other websites.

The schools can collect mark sheet from 49 camps of the board from Tuesday and from schools only parents will be given the mark sheets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education West Bengal Board Result West Bengal Madhyamik Result West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins; Question Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins; Question Paper Analysis
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: KSEEB Class 12 Result Today, How To Download Registration Number
Live | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: KSEEB Class 12 Result Today, How To Download Registration Number
Odisha Government Approves Rs 95 Crore For School Infrastructure Development
Odisha Government Approves Rs 95 Crore For School Infrastructure Development
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Maharashtra: Drop In Number Of Pre-Primary Students In Aurangabad Schools
Maharashtra: Drop In Number Of Pre-Primary Students In Aurangabad Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................