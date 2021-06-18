West Bengal announces Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria

The West Bengal Boards have announced the Class 10 and Class 12 evaluation criteria to declare the results of the cancelled board exams 2021. The students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks scored during the academic year and annual exam marks obtained in the previous class.

For Class 10, the West Bengal board has decided to adopt a 50:50 formula to arrive at the results. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in Class 9 annual examination, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

For evaluating the Class 12 students, the board will follow a 40:60 formula. 40 per cent weightage to the best of four subjects in Class 10 Madhyamik exam in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam in 2020.

For theory papers, Class 12 students are marked out of 70 for lab-based subjects and out of 80 for non-lab subjects. The Class 12 project or practical will be separate, marked out of 20 for non-lab-based subjects and out of 30 for lab-based subjects.

Students will also get the opportunity to appear for a written exam in the future when situation is conducive to hold the exams in offline mode and the result of that exam will be considered final, an official statement said.

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education has also asked schools to submit the Class 10 Madhyamik scores by June 23 since that exam is conducted by a different council.