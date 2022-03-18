  • Home
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2022 Dates Revised, Check 12th Exam Schedule

West Bengal HS Exams 2022: The Higher Secondary exam is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 27, the class 12 exam will commence with first language paper- Bengali

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 18, 2022 4:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

West Bengal HS exam will be held from April 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com

West Bengal HS Exams 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has rescheduled the dates for the Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 exams 2022. The Higher Secondary exam is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 27, the class 12 exam will commence with first language paper- Bengali.

The exam dates were revised following the by-elections in Asansol and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The by-polls will be held on April 12, and the counting process will commence on April 16.

West Bengal HS Exam 2022: 12th Time Table In Detail

  1. April 2- Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
  2. April 4- English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
  3. April 5- Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects
  4. April 16- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
  5. April 18- Economics
  6. April 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
  7. April 20- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
  8. April 22- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
  9. April 26- Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French
  10. April 27- Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science.

Meanwhile, the WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 30, the state Joint Entrance Examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 23. Earlier the council had revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid clash with JEE (Main). The HS council in a release earlier mentioned: "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination."

