  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal To Have Sports University: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal To Have Sports University: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government would soon set up a sports university in the city

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 10:53 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Appoints Vice-Chancellors To State-Run Universities
University Of Birmingham Dubai Rolls Out Scholarships For Indian Students
Manipal Academy Admission 2022-23: Details On MAHE UG, PG Programmes; Vacant Seats
Three-Day Education Fair In Kolkata For Online Admission In Engineering And Technical Colleges
Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University Signs Agreement With Tata Power For Skill-Based Training
ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open; Apply Till August 31
West Bengal To Have Sports University: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Image credit: File Photo
Kolkata:

Asserting that she loves the game of football, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for infrastructural development of two century-old clubs -- East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. Banerjee, after inaugurating East Bengal museum - Raja Suresh Chandra Memorial Archive - at its Maidan tent here, also said that her government would soon set up a sports university in the city.

The museum houses reels of legendary matches, jerseys and kit of former players, books and documents chronicling the important events of the club. The CM stated that as an ardent fan of the game, she “juggles” the ball as and when she finds time. The TMC boss also said that she coined the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan taking inspiration from this sport.

‘Khela hobe’ (game will be played) was TMC’s slogan for 2021 Assembly polls. "I love the sport (football), I play the sport sometimes. And that is the reason I had coined the slogan 'Khela Hobe'. I want to tell you all that I even juggle a football.

"I was beaten up when the CPI(M) was in power. I have had surgeries on both hands and feet. There is a back injury, too. Nevertheless, I love to play the game," she said. Banerjee gave assurance that her government would support the dreams of the state's sportspersons.

"We plan to start a dedicated university for sports so that the younger generations, who are interested in sports, do not have to go anywhere else. I promise you that we will always try to support every dream of our sportspersons," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mamata Banerjee Sports University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Not To Release Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Live | NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Not To Release Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
NTA Not To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today: Official
NTA Not To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today: Official
NTA Likely To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today
NTA Likely To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today
CUET 4th Phase: Exam Cancelled At 13 Centres Due To 'Technical Reasons'
CUET 4th Phase: Exam Cancelled At 13 Centres Due To 'Technical Reasons'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................