  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal State-Run Schools Asked To Adhere To Uniform Specifications

West Bengal State-Run Schools Asked To Adhere To Uniform Specifications

The uniforms in the specified colours, logo, school bags and shoes will be made by self-help groups under the MSME, the notice said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 21, 2022 11:36 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Asks Government To Respond To Plea On School Building Lying Unutilised Since 2011
Bhagavad Gita Imparts Moral Values, Decision On Introducing In Schools After Discussion: Karnataka CM
Tamil Nadu: Girls In Government Schools To Get Rs 1,000 As Assistance To Pursue Higher Education
Karnataka Government To Discuss With Experts Before Introducing Bhagwad Gita In School Syllabus
Girls' Enrolment In Schools Improve Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
Physical Literacy Be Recognised As Fundamental Right, Amicus Tells Supreme Court In Report
West Bengal State-Run Schools Asked To Adhere To Uniform Specifications
The entire thing will come into effect once the SHGs complete the manufacturing of uniforms, bags, and footwear (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

The micro, small and medium enterprise department of West Bengal on Sunday asked district magistrates to communicate to state-run schools about adhering to specifications on school uniforms.

The uniforms in the specified colours, logo, school bags and shoes will be made by self-help groups under the MSME, the notice said.

"The entire thing will come into effect once the SHGs complete the manufacturing of uniforms, bags, and footwear as per specified norms and code in colour and design," an official said.

Till then, the existing uniforms of the schools concerned will continue. Slamming the move, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said "We know the state government is thrusting the blue-white colour scheme and the Biswa Bangla logo on all the state-run and aided schools to satisfy the whims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This works against the autonomy of an educational institution and is a political move by the Trinamool Congress. We will oppose it."

Senior minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said many poor students can hardly afford the uniform stipulated by a school. “The decision is aimed at bridging this gap as students of all financial backgrounds will be wearing the same kind of uniform in a class,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News School Uniforms West Bengal Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Delhi University To Consider Proposal For Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses
Delhi University To Consider Proposal For Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Today
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Today
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Score Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Score Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................