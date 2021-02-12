Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9-12 With COVID-19 Restrictions

Schools in West Bengal have reopened today, February 12, for the first time since March last year, when they were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students of Classes 9 to 12 have been allowed to visit their schools for physical classes with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has greeted students, teachers and asked them to be careful. “Students of Classes 9 to 12 will start studying in schools from today. The government has requested school authorities to follow guidelines related to COVID-19. I greet all the students, teachers, and teaching staff. We have to be careful,” Mr Chatterjee tweeted.

নবম থেকে দ্বাদশ শ্রেণীর ছাত্র-ছাত্রীদের আজ থেকে বিদ্যালয় গুলিতে পঠন-পাঠন শুরু|

কোভি ড স্বাস্থ্যবিধি মেনে বিদ্যালয় কতৃপক্ষকে সরকারের পক্ষ থেকে অনুরোধ জানানো হয়েছে|

আমি সমস্ত ছাত্র-ছাত্রীদের শিক্ষকদের ও শিক্ষা কর্মীদের শুভেচ্ছা জানাই|

আমাদের সকলকে সতর্ক থাকতে হবে | — Partha Chatterjee (@itspcofficial) February 12, 2021

West Bengal School Education Department had previously released the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

Class 10 board examinations will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2021, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

One paper will be held each exam day from 11:45 am to 3 pm for Class 10, and from 10 am to 1:15 pm for Class 12.

Reopening of schools is likely to help students, especially those who will appear in board exams this year.