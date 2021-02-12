  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9-12 With COVID-19 Restrictions

West Bengal Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9-12 With COVID-19 Restrictions

West Bengal Schools have reopened today for the first time since they were shut in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 10:23 am IST

RELATED NEWS

No Decision On Exempting IITs From Faculty Reservation: Education Minister
International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2021: Significance, Theme
Government Launches India Toy Fair Website
Odisha Engineering Student Turns Daily Wage Labourer To Pay College Dues
Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate India Toy Fair Website
92% Students Lost At Least One Language Ability During COVID-19 Pandemic: Study
West Bengal Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9-12 With COVID-19 Restrictions
West Bengal Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9-12 With COVID-19 Restrictions
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in West Bengal have reopened today, February 12, for the first time since March last year, when they were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students of Classes 9 to 12 have been allowed to visit their schools for physical classes with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has greeted students, teachers and asked them to be careful. “Students of Classes 9 to 12 will start studying in schools from today. The government has requested school authorities to follow guidelines related to COVID-19. I greet all the students, teachers, and teaching staff. We have to be careful,” Mr Chatterjee tweeted.

West Bengal School Education Department had previously released the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

Class 10 board examinations will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2021, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

One paper will be held each exam day from 11:45 am to 3 pm for Class 10, and from 10 am to 1:15 pm for Class 12.

Reopening of schools is likely to help students, especially those who will appear in board exams this year.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Know About Self-Declaration Undertaking
JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Know About Self-Declaration Undertaking
No Decision On Exempting IITs From Faculty Reservation: Education Minister
No Decision On Exempting IITs From Faculty Reservation: Education Minister
Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 On February 14; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips
Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 On February 14; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Out: Key Points To Remember
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Out: Key Points To Remember
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For February Session
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For February Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................