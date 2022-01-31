  • Home
West Bengal Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 3

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that schools in West Bengal will be reopened for classes 8 to 12 following Covid-19 SOPs

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 4:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The schools, colleges in West Bengal will be reopened from February 3. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that schools in West Bengal will be reopened for classes 8 to 12 following Covid-19 SOPs.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges across the country will be reopened from February 1. Schools in Karnataka, Tripura were reopened from January 31, while in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, the schools will resume physical classes from February 1.

Schools and colleges in Bengal have largely remained shut since March 16 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Institutes had briefly opened in November last year only to close down again as number of infections started soaring across the state.

- With PTI Inputs

