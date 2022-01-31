West Bengal Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 3

Image credit: shutterstock.com West Bengal schools, colleges will be reopened from February 3

The schools, colleges in West Bengal will be reopened from February 3. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that schools in West Bengal will be reopened for classes 8 to 12 following Covid-19 SOPs.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges across the country will be reopened from February 1. Schools in Karnataka, Tripura were reopened from January 31, while in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, the schools will resume physical classes from February 1.

Schools and colleges in Bengal have largely remained shut since March 16 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Institutes had briefly opened in November last year only to close down again as number of infections started soaring across the state.

- With PTI Inputs