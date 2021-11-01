West Bengal Releases Madhyamik, HS 2022 Board Exam Datesheets

West Bengal HS, Madhyamik datesheets released for 2022 exams

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the datesheets for the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS Class 12) 2022 board exams. While the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from April 2 to April 20, the Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Madhyamik exams will start with First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik examinations will be held in only one paper on each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.

The 2022 exam for Class 12 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will begin with the language papers on April 2 and end with Economics on the last day, April 20. The Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 15 and March 4.

The West Bengal HS 2022 exams will be held for only one paper on each day from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

WB Madhyamik Time Table 2022

Exam Dates (11:45 AM to 3 PM) Subjects March 7, 2022 First Language March 8, 2022 Second Language March 9, 2022 Geography March 11, 2022 History March 12, 2022 Life Science March 14, 2022 Mathematics March 15, 2022 Physical Science March 16, 2022 Optional elective subjects





WB Higher Secondary Time Table