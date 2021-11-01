West Bengal Releases Madhyamik, HS 2022 Board Exam Datesheets

  • Home
While the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from April 2 to April 20, the Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 7:59 pm IST



The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the datesheets for the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS Class 12) 2022 board exams. While the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from April 2 to April 20, the Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Madhyamik exams will start with First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik examinations will be held in only one paper on each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.

The 2022 exam for Class 12 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will begin with the language papers on April 2 and end with Economics on the last day, April 20. The Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 15 and March 4.

The West Bengal HS 2022 exams will be held for only one paper on each day from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

WB Madhyamik Time Table 2022

Exam Dates (11:45 AM to 3 PM)

Subjects

March 7, 2022

First Language

March 8, 2022

Second Language

March 9, 2022

Geography

March 11, 2022

History

March 12, 2022

Life Science

March 14, 2022

Mathematics

March 15, 2022

Physical Science

March 16, 2022

Optional elective subjects


WB Higher Secondary Time Table

Date

Subject (Morning shift: From 10 am to 1.15 pm)

April 2, 2022

Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

April 4, 2022

English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

April 5, 2022

Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects

April 6, 2022

Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

April 8, 2022

Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

April 9, 2022

Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

April 11, 2022

Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

April 13, 2022

Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

April 16, 2022

Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

April 18, 2022

Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

April 20, 2022

Economics


