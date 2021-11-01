West Bengal Releases Madhyamik, HS 2022 Board Exam Datesheets
While the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from April 2 to April 20, the Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the datesheets for the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS Class 12) 2022 board exams. While the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from April 2 to April 20, the Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Madhyamik exams will start with First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik examinations will be held in only one paper on each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.
The 2022 exam for Class 12 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will begin with the language papers on April 2 and end with Economics on the last day, April 20. The Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 15 and March 4.
The West Bengal HS 2022 exams will be held for only one paper on each day from 10 am to 1:15 pm.
WB Madhyamik Time Table 2022
Exam Dates (11:45 AM to 3 PM)
Subjects
March 7, 2022
First Language
March 8, 2022
Second Language
March 9, 2022
Geography
March 11, 2022
History
March 12, 2022
Life Science
March 14, 2022
Mathematics
March 15, 2022
Physical Science
March 16, 2022
Optional elective subjects
WB Higher Secondary Time Table
Date
Subject (Morning shift: From 10 am to 1.15 pm)
April 2, 2022
Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
April 4, 2022
English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
April 5, 2022
Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects
April 6, 2022
Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
April 8, 2022
Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
April 9, 2022
Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
April 11, 2022
Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
April 13, 2022
Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
April 16, 2022
Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French
April 18, 2022
Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management
April 20, 2022
Economics