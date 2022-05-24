West Bengal, Rajasthan; List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced In May

Image credit: Shutterstock List of state-wise 10th, 12th Results that are expected to be declared in May

Students from various state boards are currently expecting their results in the next few days. State boards like Chhattisgarh (CGBSE), Karnataka (KSEEB), Goa (GBSHSE), Mizoram (MBSE), Gujarat (GSHSEB) have declared their Class 10 and 12 results 2022 in the previous weeks of May. Other state boards including Rajasthan, West Bengal are expected to announce 10th and 12th results 2022 in the last week of May. Not only the state board results of Class 10 and 12, but also the results of entrance tests such as WBJEE, TJEE are expected to announce their results in the next few days.

State boards such as West Bengal (WBBSE), Rajasthan (RBSE), Gujarat (GSHSEB) are likely to announce Class 10 and 12 results in the next few days. Besides that, the students who have appeared for entrance examinations such as WBJEE and TJEE can expect their results at the end of May 2022.

Board Exam Results To be Announced In May

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2022

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, is expected to announce Class 10 (Madhyamik) result by Saturday, May 28, 2022. "Can't confirm the result date, but the board is trying to announce the Madhyamik exam result 2022 by May 31, the students can expect their result next week,” the WBBSE official told Careers360. The students from West Bengal Board Class 10 can check their results on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in once it is declared.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce Class 12 results 2022 by the end of May. RBSE 12th result date is not officially revealed yet but it is expected to be released by May 31, 2022. An RBSE official told Careers360 that, "The post evaluation process for RBSE Class 12 exam is ongoing, and the result is expected to be announced in May. RBSE is likely to notify the 12th result date 2022 this week."

Entrance Examination Results To Be Declared In May

WBJEE Results 2022

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, or WBJEEB, is likely to announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 results soon. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to see it from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. An official of WBJEE 2022 told Careers360 that the WBJEE results can be expected by May 31, 2022.

TJEE Results 2022

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is likely to release the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, or TJEE 2022, in the fourth week of May. The TJEE result 2022 will be announced on the official website- tbjee.nic.in.