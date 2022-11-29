West Bengal: Primary Education Board Orders Probe Into Allegations Of DElEd Paper Leak

Image credit: shutterstock.com The DElEd part 2 exam will be continued till November 30

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has ordered an inquiry into allegations of paper leak in the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam held on Monday, November 28. As per reports, WBBPE President Gautam Pal said to form a committee to investigate the matter.

The DElEd part 2 exam started on November 28, and as per report, the question paper was shared on social media around 10:45 am, an hour before the exam. The part two exam is being conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm, and will be continued till November 30.

On day one, the candidates appeared for the educational studies subject while the second and third paper will be held on contemporary studies and pedagogy respectively.

The board earlier issued an advisory for candidates taking part in the DELEd exam. As per the board regulations, the candidates caught with malpractices will be expelled from the entire exam system. The exam centres were also instructed to follow the exam guidelines, else the board will take disciplinary action against them.

According to the board, around 45,000 candidates from 596 private and 60 government colleges are taking part in the DElEd part two exam which is being conducted at 160 centres across the state. The DElEd registration was earlier closed on November 7.