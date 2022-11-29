  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal: Primary Education Board Orders Probe Into Allegations Of DElEd Paper Leak

West Bengal: Primary Education Board Orders Probe Into Allegations Of DElEd Paper Leak

The DElEd part 2 exam started on November 28, and as per report, the question paper was shared on social media around 10:45 am, an hour before the exam

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 4:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8
CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams; Check Fields To Edit
KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Announce Second Extended Round Option Entry Result Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 2 Reporting For MBBS, BDS Seats Ends Today
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Open Choice Filling Window Against Mop-Up Round Today
West Bengal: Primary Education Board Orders Probe Into Allegations Of DElEd Paper Leak
The DElEd part 2 exam will be continued till November 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has ordered an inquiry into allegations of paper leak in the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam held on Monday, November 28. As per reports, WBBPE President Gautam Pal said to form a committee to investigate the matter.

The DElEd part 2 exam started on November 28, and as per report, the question paper was shared on social media around 10:45 am, an hour before the exam. The part two exam is being conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm, and will be continued till November 30.

On day one, the candidates appeared for the educational studies subject while the second and third paper will be held on contemporary studies and pedagogy respectively.

The board earlier issued an advisory for candidates taking part in the DELEd exam. As per the board regulations, the candidates caught with malpractices will be expelled from the entire exam system. The exam centres were also instructed to follow the exam guidelines, else the board will take disciplinary action against them.

According to the board, around 45,000 candidates from 596 private and 60 government colleges are taking part in the DElEd part two exam which is being conducted at 160 centres across the state. The DElEd registration was earlier closed on November 7.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Kolkata DElEd
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8
XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8
CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams; Check Fields To Edit
CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams; Check Fields To Edit
National Medical Commission Warns Indian Students Against Admission In This Kyrgyzstan Medical College
National Medical Commission Warns Indian Students Against Admission In This Kyrgyzstan Medical College
KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Announce Second Extended Round Option Entry Result Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Announce Second Extended Round Option Entry Result Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................