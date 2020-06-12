West Bengal Pre-Primary School: U For 'Ugly', Says Alphabet Book; 2 Teachers Suspended

  • Home
Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: "The book is not part of the textbooks referred by the education department. It was introduced by the school itself. We have zero-tolerance for acts which instill prejudices into the minds of students."

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 1:05 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has suspended two women teachers in East Burdwan district on the charge of teaching pre-primary students from an English alphabet book consisting of a portion derogatory to the people with a dark complexion.

While presenting the alphabets with corresponding words and images, the book says U is for "Ugly". The illustration printed beside the letter is that of a boy with a dark complexion.

"The book is not part of the textbooks referred by the education department. It was introduced by the school itself. We have zero-tolerance for acts which instill prejudices into the minds of students," Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the two teachers of a local municipality-run school have been placed under suspension with immediate effect based on a preliminary investigation and stricter action would be taken against them later.

Though the school is now closed because of the lockdown, the matter came to light when a father of a student of the school was teaching him with the help of that book. He informed other parents and the education department was apprised of the issue, sources said.

