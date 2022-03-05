  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16

West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16

WB Madhyamik Exams: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that there will be isolation rooms in all the 4,194 centres across the state, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates having fever.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 5, 2022 9:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Board Announces Class 10 Madhyamik Exam Admit Card Issue Date
No Plan To Change Bengal Board Exam Schedule, Say Authorities
West Bengal 10th Result: Equal Marks Not Awarded To Students By Schools, Say Teachers Organisations
West Bengal: 100% Pass Percentage In WB Board Class 10 Examination
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE: WBBSE 10th Link Available Now
West Bengal Board Declares Class 10 Result; 79 Students Get Top Marks, All Pass
West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16
West Bengal madhyamik exams from Monday, more than 11 lakhs to appear
Kolkata:

An estimated 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys will sit for Class 10 board examinations, popularly known as Madhyamik Pariksha, in West Bengal which will be held from March 7-16, a senior official said on Saturday.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Courses after 10.Click Here.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that there will be isolation rooms in all the 4,194 centres across the state, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates having fever.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"We will implement COVID-19 protocols strictly. Venues will be regularly sanitised and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centres without masks," he said.

There were 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates last year. Mr Ganguly expressed happiness over the increase in both male and female candidates, and girls continuing to outnumber boys.

The Class 10 board examinations could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 situation and candidates were awarded marks based on evaluation criteria formulated by an expert committee constituted by the board.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
WB madhyamik exam West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
Live | Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Last Date To Challenge Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key Tomorrow
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Last Date To Challenge Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key Tomorrow
IIT Madras Start-Up Boot Camp’s 8 Finale Teams Share Learnings
IIT Madras Start-Up Boot Camp’s 8 Finale Teams Share Learnings
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Swimming Pools At 2 Delhi Government Schools
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Swimming Pools At 2 Delhi Government Schools
Education Only Weapon To Change World For Better: Punjab Governor
Education Only Weapon To Change World For Better: Punjab Governor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................