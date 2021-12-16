NEET WB Counselling updates

West Bengal NEET UG counselling registration will start on the official website soon. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal will administer the NEET Counselling and has not released the WB NEET Counselling date and time yet. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can register for NEET counselling at-- wbmcc.nic.in once the registration process begins.

Candidates will get admission to medical colleges across West Bengal under 85 per cent state quota seats. NEET Counselling for 15 per cent all india quota seats for admission to MBBS/BDS courses are administered by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021: Where To Register

Eligible candidates will register on the official website– wbmcc.nic.in. The seat matrix and other updates related to counselling will be released on this website.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Process:

Enrollment and online fee payment

Publication of seat matrix - Round 1

Registration, choice filling and locking of choices

Seat allotment process – Round 1

Result publication - Round 1

Reporting for admission at the allotted institution – Round 1

Subsequent rounds

How To Register For WB NEET UG Counselling 2021?

Go to the official website -- wbmcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the designated registration link

Log in to the students’ dashboard using credentials like NEET roll numbers and application numbers

After successful login and fill the application form

Fill in the choice of course and college

Pay the NEET counselling fee

Freeze options

Candidates will be allotted admission on the basis of filled preferences along with the other parameters.