West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today, Provisional List On October 28

The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 1 registration window has been closed today, October 25.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 7:44 pm IST

West Bengal NEET UG Round 1 Document Verification Started

WB NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 1 registration window has been closed today, October 25. Aspiring candidates can register for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 on the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in till midnight Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2022 can register online for the West Bengal state NEET UG counselling process for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes.

The Director of Medical Education (DME), West Bengal has also started document verification today. Candidates who have registered for WB NEET UG counselling 2022 can appear for verification of documents at already designated college and time slot by the software. The document verification of NRI candidates will be done at Swasthya Bhavan.

The DME West Bengal will release the seat matrix and college information for round 1 on October 28, by 6 pm. The West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional meri list will be issued after 6 pm on same day. The final merit list will be published on October 29, by 12 noon.

Direct Link: West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022

How To Register For West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022

  1. Go to the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the Candidate registration and login link
  3. Fresh candidates need to register with basic details and generate the user ID and password
  4. Log in with generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed
  5. Cross-check the details and proceed to upload valid certificates
  6. Submit the counselling registration fee and download the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout of the application form for further reference.
NEET 2022
