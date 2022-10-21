West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration to begins tomorrow.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for round 1 will begins tomorrow, October 22 from 4 pm. The Government of West Bengal Director of Medical Education has released a tentative schedule for the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 on its official website.

Candidates can apply for the NEET UG counselling through the official website- wbmcc.nic.in/ug. The West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 will end on October 25. Candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2022 examination can register online for the West Bengal state counselling for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Round 1: Important Dates