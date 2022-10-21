  • Home
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow

West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 online registration will begin tomorrow at - wbmcc.nic.in/ug.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 12:01 pm IST

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration to begins tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for round 1 will begins tomorrow, October 22 from 4 pm. The Government of West Bengal Director of Medical Education has released a tentative schedule for the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 on its official website.

Candidates can apply for the NEET UG counselling through the official website- wbmcc.nic.in/ug. The West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 will end on October 25. Candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2022 examination can register online for the West Bengal state counselling for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Publication of notice cum information bulletin

October 21

Round 1 online registration, fee payment by candidates qualified through NEET UG 2022

October 22 (4 pm) - October 25

Verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software (for NRI candidates verification will be done at Swasthya Bhavan)

October 25 - October 28 (11 am to 4 pm)

Publication of seat matrix and college information for round 1

October 28 (by 6 pm)

Provisional merit list

October 28 (by 6 pm)

Final merit list

October 29 (by 12-noon)

Online choice filling and locking

October 29 (2 pm) - October 31 (7 pm)

Declaration of provisional allotment result round 1

November 1 (after 6 pm)

Reporting at allotted institutes by candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1

November 2 - November 4 (11 am to 4 pm)

