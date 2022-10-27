West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional List Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional list will be released tomorrow.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional list will be declared tomorrow, October 28. Successfully verified candidates can check and download the West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional list through the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in. The list will be released by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) after 6 pm tomorrow.

In order to download the provisional list candidates need to go to the homepage of WBMCC and then click on West Bengal NEET UG 2022 provisional list link available. Then enter the required log-in credentials. The NEET UG 2022 round 1 provisional list will appear on the screen.

Along with the provisional list, the seat matrix and college information for round 1 will also be released on October 28. The West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 final merit list will be published on October 29 by 12 noon.

The online choice-filling and choice-locking process by the verified candidates in the final list will begin from 2 pm October 29 to 7 pm of October 31. The publication of round 1 provisional allotment result after choice filling and choice locking is on November 1 after 6 pm.

Candidates can report and complete the admission process in the allotted colleges along with the necessary documents, college requisite fee and bond after physical document verification from November 2 to November 4, 2022.