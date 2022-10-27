  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional List Tomorrow

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional List Tomorrow

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional list will be released tomorrow at- wbmcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 3:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result Out
NEET UG 2022: 'Study Consistently, Prepare From NCERT Books', Says AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Starts Round 1 UG Counselling 2022 Seat Resignation
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today, Provisional List On October 28
Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Private Colleges Seat Distribution Out For MBBS, BDS Courses
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional List Tomorrow
West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional list will be released tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional list will be declared tomorrow, October 28. Successfully verified candidates can check and download the West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional list through the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in. The list will be released by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) after 6 pm tomorrow.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

In order to download the provisional list candidates need to go to the homepage of WBMCC and then click on West Bengal NEET UG 2022 provisional list link available. Then enter the required log-in credentials. The NEET UG 2022 round 1 provisional list will appear on the screen.

Along with the provisional list, the seat matrix and college information for round 1 will also be released on October 28. The West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 final merit list will be published on October 29 by 12 noon.

The online choice-filling and choice-locking process by the verified candidates in the final list will begin from 2 pm October 29 to 7 pm of October 31. The publication of round 1 provisional allotment result after choice filling and choice locking is on November 1 after 6 pm.

Candidates can report and complete the admission process in the allotted colleges along with the necessary documents, college requisite fee and bond after physical document verification from November 2 to November 4, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
BHU PG Admission 2022-23 Registration Last Date Today
BHU PG Admission 2022-23 Registration Last Date Today
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Today For Architecture Course
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Today For Architecture Course
IIT Guwahati Develops AI-Assisted Model To Predict Bone Repair Outcomes For Fracture-Treatment Methods
IIT Guwahati Develops AI-Assisted Model To Predict Bone Repair Outcomes For Fracture-Treatment Methods
UP NEET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today For Round-2 Counselling
UP NEET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today For Round-2 Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................