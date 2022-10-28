West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional List Today At Wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional list will be declared today.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional list of successfully verified candidates will be released today, October 28. Candidates can check and download the provisional list through the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional list will be declared after 6 pm today.

The seat matrix and college information for round 1 will also be available today by 6 pm. The final merit list will be published tomorrow by 12 noon. Verified candidates in the final list can complete the online choice-filling and locking between October 29 to October 31 from 2 pm to 7 pm. Candidates can report and complete admission in the allotted colleges along with the necessary documents, college requisite fee and bond after physical document verification from November 2 to 4, 2022.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional List: Steps To Download

Go to the homepage of WBMCC. Then click on the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 round 1 provisional list link available. Enter the required login credentials. The NEET UG 2022 round 1 provisional list will appear on the screen.

The West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration process ended on October 25. The counselling process is held for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes in the state of West Bengal.