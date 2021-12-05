West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Process

Wbmcc.nic.in 2021 NEET UG counselling process, official website

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, will start WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Medical aspirants meeting the NEET cut off 2021 can register and apply online for the West Bengal seats when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. NEET UG counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities for admission to the state seats. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

The application for WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

NEET UG Counselling West Bengal Official Website

wbmcc.nic.in

Steps To Register For WB NEET UG Counselling 2021

Go to the official website -- wbmcc.nic.in. Click on the designated registration link Select course Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and application numbers Login and fill the application form Pay the NEET counselling fee Lock options

